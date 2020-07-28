1/
Bobby Allen Sessoms
Bobby Allen Sessoms

MOUNT AIRY — Mr. Bobby Allen Sessoms, 49, of Mount Airy and formerly of Autryville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Mount Carmel Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery, Leroy Autry Road, Autryville, with Pastor Bryan Strickland officiating.

He was born July 18, 1971 in Sampson County and was the son of Paul MacAllen and Mollie Frances Autry Sessoms. He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Ginger Sessoms. He was a member of Mount Carmel Church of God of Prophecy and worked as a truck driver.

He is survived by his mother, Frances Sessoms of Autryville; sister, Debbie Howard and husband Kevin of Autryville; and nephew, Nolan Howard of Autryville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Butler Funeral Home, PO Box 638, Roseboro, NC 28382 to help offset funeral expenses.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
