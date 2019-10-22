Bobby Marshall

GARLAND — Mr. Bobby Eulus Marshall, 80, of 5184 Harrells Hwy., died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Mr. Marshall was born March 20, 1939 in Sampson County, the son of the late Eulus Marshall and Hilda Johnson Marshall. Mr. Marshall is preceded in death by his wife Viola Rich Marshall, and two sisters Mary Alice Marshall and Shirley Marshall.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Garland Baptist Church by the Rev. Ed Rouse and the Rev. Hampton Faircloth. Burial will follow in the Garland Cemetery.

Mr. Marshall is survived by three sons, Kent Marshall of Wilmington, Todd Marshall and wife Shannon of Garland, and Anthony Marshall and wife Lindsey of Garland; two sisters, Joyce Willoughby and husband Larry of Wilmington and Patricia Marshall of Teachey; brother-in-law, E.C. Rich and wife Connie of Garland; sister-in-law, Elaine Carroll and husband Elworth of Garland; and one grandchild, Ivy Marshall.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Carter Funeral Home, www.carterfh.com.