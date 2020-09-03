1/
Bobby Joe "Jubal" Pugh
ROSEBORO — Bobby Joe "Jubal" Pugh, 48, passed away at Wake Med in Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy.,Clinton. Burial will be held privately at the family's request.

Bobby leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 25 years, Tammy Pugh of the home; father, William Pugh of Clinton; son, William J. Langley of Alabama; stepsons, D.J. Jackson and wife Rebekah of Wallace, Christopher Jackson and fiancé Julie Laskey of Roseboro; brother, Darrell Pugh and wife Carla of Alabama; sister, Faye Wolfe also of Alabama; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Saturday, Sept 5, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton.

In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton, NC 28328 or by calling 910-592-0061.

The Pugh family has entrusted services to Hope Valley Hawkins.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-0061
