Bobby Pearsall

FAISON — Bobby Joel Pearsall passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice of Goldsboro with his family by his side.

Bobby was born on July 16, 1945 to the late Albert Carson and Mittie Hudson Pearsall. He was raised in Warsaw and graduated from James Kenan High School in 1963, and a proud player on the State Championship Football Team. After graduating high school, he attended college and worked at Research Triangle Park with the Monsanto Lab before returning to the family business, where he became the Owner & Operator of Pearsall's Transmission Service in Warsaw. He was a member of Grove Park Baptist Church and charter member of the Piney Grove Ruritan Club. Bobby had a heart of gold, always offering a helping hand or word of encouragement to his family and friends and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of forty-six years, Sharon Hollingsworth Pearsall; two sisters: Judy P. Tucker and husband, Victor of Warsaw, Angeline P. Oates of Charlotte; niece, Holly C. Byrd and husband Joe of Charlotte; nephew, Davy Oates and wife, Kim of Rolesville; six great-nieces; three great-nephews; and his furry support cat, Freddy. Also, surviving are his wife's family: Joanne Peterson, Jane Hollingsworth, Robin and Joey Williford and their children, Charlie & Suzanne; Stewart and Roxanne Hollingsworth and their children, Samantha "Sam" Hollingsworth and Staci Brooks (Garrett), Taryn Hollingsworth and her daughter, Saige; and Kevin Hollingsworth.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father and mother in law: Lowell and Doris Hollingsworth; and two brothers-in-law: Samuel Lowell Hollingsworth and Gary William Hollingsworth.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 noon at Grove Park Baptist church with Dr. Dennis Bazemore officiating. Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery located in Mount Olive. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., in the sanctuary of the church.

The family would like to thank the Grove Park church family, especially his Adult I Sunday School Class, that he loved so much, and also to all of Bobby and Sharon's friends and family for their outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time.

Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to the Grove Park Baptist Organ Fund by mailing to 609 Northeast Blvd., Clinton, N.C. 28328. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

