Bobby Faircloth

CLINTON — Mr. Bobby Jones Faircloth, 86, of 6373 Bonnettsville Road, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Brookstone Living Center in Pollocksville.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, at White Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. Ray Wells and the Rev. Jerry Wayne Carter officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Bobby was born on Sept. 12, 1933 in Sampson County, where he was raised in Bonnetsville, working hard on the farm throughout his childhood before joining the United States Army in 1954. He served in Company "B" of the 856th Engineer Aviation Battalion and served during the Korean Conflict. After serving for his country, he continued working at Fort Bragg Army Baser, retiring as a Civil Service employee.

Bobby was son to the late Alton Wayland and Eva Kate Robinson Faircloth and widower to the love of his life, Barbara Ann Jones Faircloth. He was a long-time member of White Oak Baptist Church, where he attended faithfully, up until his health would not allow it. He was a kind-hearted, jovial man who didn't know a stranger and would help anyone in need. He had many friends and a loving family who will all miss him dearly.

Surivivors include a son, Stephen Cooper Faircloth; two sisters, Jane F. Robinson of Clinton and Julie Ann Wells and husband, Ray of Rock Ridge; one grandson, Jason Michael Faircloth and wife, Carrie of Dunn; granddaughter, Joanna Faircloth Carr and husband, Ben of Trent Woods; and two great-grandsons, Cooper Alton and Waylon Oliver Carr.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Tony Michael Faircloth; his brother, Harmon "Ben" Faircloth; and two sisters, Elizabeth Faircloth Ewing and Doris Faircloth Henley.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday evening, Dec. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Royal-Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Oak Baptist Church, 310 White Oak Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

