GOLDSBORO — Bobby Langdon Brewer, 85, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home. Born in Sampson County on March 1, 1934, Bobby was the son of the late Bennett Langdon Brewer and Letha Caroline Daughtry Brewer. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a charter member of Pineview Baptist Church. Bobby was also a member of the Gideons International North Camp.

Bobby retired from Jefferson Pilot Insurance Company after 30 years of service and later enjoyed working with Wooten Oil Company. He was a true sportsman, most comfortable outdoors, on the water or in the woods. Bobby was a hunter of small game and loved walking in the woods and fields with a gun and one of the bird dogs he had trained. Bobby loved all sports, especially baseball and softball. He also enjoyed the opportunity to play golf with his friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, from 6-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Pineview Baptist Church. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary with the Rev. Tim Morris and the Rev. Jim Willoughby officiating. Interment will be on Friday at 1 p.m. at Wayne Memorial Park.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ernestine F. Brewer; children, Lisa B. Hodges and husband Phil of Bear Grass and Bennett L. Brewer and wife Cristy of Pikeville; grandchildren, Brian Hodges, Caroline Hodges, Rachel Hodges, and Zackery Brewer; sister, Carolyn Sumner; brothers, Fulton Brewer and Jimmy Brewer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Humphries; and brother, Grover Brewer.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be sent to Pineview Baptist Church, 3357 US-117, Goldsboro, NC 27530 or to Gideons International, Goldsboro North Camp, P.O. Box 509, Goldsboro 27533.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.