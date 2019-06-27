SOUTHERN PINES — Mr. Bobby Lee Tew, 85, of Southern Pines and formerly of Salemburg, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Kingswood Nursing Center in Aberdeen.

Bobby was born Oct. 9, 1933 in Richmond County, to Clyde Daniel and Ina Mae Chappell Tew. He was an Army Veteran and worked as a Heating & Air Mechanic. He was a member of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Parker Tew; daughter, Zada T. Wicker and Dr. James Burton Browning of Oak Island; sister, Betty Jo Tew Hoots of High Point; nephew, James Daniel Hoots and wife Melissa of Raleigh; and great nephew, Banks Hoots.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 1414 Odom Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 1414 Odom Road, Clinton, NC 28328.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.