Bonnie Dell Williams Pope TURKEY — Mrs. Bonnie Dell Williams Pope, 89 of 8351 Turkey Hwy., passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at Turkey Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, 138 W. Faison Ave. Turkey, with Rev. Bill Cotton and Rev. David "Buck" Grady officiating. Burial will follow at Devotional Gardens in Warsaw. Born on November 26, 1930, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Joel Judson and Lula Pearl Tyndall Williams and the widow of David Pope, Jr. She was a member of Turkey PFWB Church, the church choir and truly loved her church family. She was a homemaker and wonderful cook who loved and was greatly loved by her family. Bonnie is survived by her son; Bobby Pope and wife, Wendy of Turkey; three daughters, Judy Pope Fraser and husband, Cole of Roseboro, Faye Pope Davis and husband, Robert of Delway and Gray Pope Knight and husband, Max of San Antonio, Texas. Bonnie was also survived by her eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Max Lee Knight, Bradley S. Knight and Marvin Glenn Gautier, Jr.; her two sisters, Ometa Pope and China Bell and her three brothers, Luby, Hubert and Preston Williams. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday beginning at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship hall of Turkey PFWB Church and other times at the home of her daughter, Judy and Cole Fraser, 207 Bullard St. Roseboro, NC. 28382 In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Turkey PFWB Church, 138 W. Faison Ave. Turkey, NC. 28393. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Pope family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 27 to May 28, 2020.