Bonnie Kellum

CLINTON — Bonnie Gail Hill Kellum, 71, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Grandview Memorial Garden with the Rev. James Croom officiating.

Bonnie, born in Sampson County in 1948, was the daughter of the late Robert Hill and Mabel Cottle Hill. She worked in production in the telecommunications at Alctel. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings, Ann Boyette, Jimmy Hill and Jackie Hill.

Survivors include; husband of 22 years, Johnny Melvin Kellum; children, Steven Kellum and wife Alycia and Shannon Bullington and husband Joe; eleven grandchildren; siblings, Marie Hobbs (Jimmy), MyLinda Faircloth (Hicks), and Lynn Clifton (M.G.); sister, Carolyn Buck; brother-in-law, Russell Boyette; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.