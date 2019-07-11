AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Boyd Wayne Hodges, 63, of Autryville, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, July 13, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:50 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Roseboro Cemetery.

He was born on March 22, 1956 in Sampson County to Henry Bud and Mittie Nan Faircloth Hodges. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Franklin Hodges; sister, Vickie Sue Hodges; grandparents, Bert and Bruce Faircloth, and Lessie Hinson; and aunt, Geraldine Parker.

He is survived by a cousin, Jennifer Parker of Autryville; four aunts, Betty Tanner of Salemburg, Helen Daniels of Salemburg, Darlene Cannady of Autryville, and Ruth Jackson of Salemburg; two uncles, Perry "Buddy" Faircloth of Autryville, and Tommy Faircloth of Salemburg; two nieces, and two nephews; and numerous other cousins.

Services are entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro.