ROSE HILL — Bradley Ford Rogers, 62, of 1517 Kader Merritt Road, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Magnolia, with the Rev. Ed Rouse officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Bradley, born in 1957, was the son of the late Luther Frank Rogers and Mary Ann Hamlett Riley. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Survivors are mother, Mary Ann Hamlett Riley; stepfather, James Thomas "J. T." Riley; stepbrothers, George T. Riley of Clinton and Daniel Scott Riley of Lumberton; stepsister, Barbara Dell Burton of Lusby, Maryland; aunts, Clara Helen Sholar and Evangeline Rogers of Holly Ridge, Imogene H. Scott of Lynchburg, Va., Lois H. Hudson (Rev. Woody Hudson) of Rustburg, Va.; and Ida Mae H. Harper "Polly" (Marvin) of Madison Heights, Va.; and numerous cousins and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.