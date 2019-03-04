Brandon M. Herrington

MOUNT OLIVE — Brandon M. Herrington, 35, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Randalls Chapel PFWB, Newton Grove, with the Rev. Horace Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Newton Grove.

Survivors include Amanda D. Herrington; children, Isaiah, Grace and Evelyn; mother, Baxter Ann Sisk and husband Terry of Fayetteville; father, Steven Herrington of Fayetteville; sister, Tiffany Pafford and husband Cliff of Cameron; and grandmother, Star Herrington-Beaman of Fayetteville.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brandon Herrington Memorial Trust Fund c/o First Citizens Bank P.O. Box 116, Newton Grove, N.C. 28366.

Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove, N.C.