NEWTON GROVE — Brandon Ray Westbrook, 32, of Newton Grove, passed away today, March 28, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Brandon's funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Hobbton High School Auditorium. His visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Matt Spence and the Rev. Barry Teaque. Brandon will be laid to rest in Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Newton Grove.

Left to cherish Brandon's memories are his wife, Megan T. Westbrook of the home and their children, Gentry Cole and Annalyn "Annie" Westbrook; parents, Earl "Ray" and Lorie Westbrook of Clinton; sister, Courtney Benson and husband Adam of Magnolia; mother and father-in-law, Jeffrey and Karen Tyler of Newton Grove; sister-in-law, Ashley Tyler Agner and husband Daniel and their son Jensen of Salisbury; brother-in-law, J. Reid Tyler of Newton Grove; and his maternal grandparents, Glenn and Edna Willis of Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Earl and Ada Cole Westbrook.

The family would like to thank their church families, friends, community and co-workers for all their prayers, love, support and generosity during this journey. Brandon worked at MHC Kenworth, Clinton and he was a dedicated member of Vann Crossroads VFD as well as Roanoke Chapel PFWB Church. He was a devoted husband, father, son and friend and love to fish every chance he got.

Memorials may be made to Scholarship Fund for Gentry and Annalyn Westbrook at Select Bank P.O. Box 778, Clinton, NC 28329.

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Newton Grove.