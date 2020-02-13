Brandy Samantha Morrisey (1982 - 2020)
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Dawn Conquest
Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Vision Christian Church
2102 Hobbton Hwy.
Clinton, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church
400 Six Runs Church Road
Turkey, NC
Obituary
TURKEY — Brandy Samantha Morrisey, 38, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

The Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, 400 Six Runs Church Road, Turkey. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery,

Brandy leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Laniah and Mariah; one son, Elijah, all of the home; parents, Barbara Royal (George Thompkins) and Randolph Morrisey (Corenia) all of Clinton; sisters, Consuela Whitted (Frankie) of Clinton, Kayla Morrisey (Joseph Wicker) of Ohio, Jasman Robinson (Ben), Sallie White (Curtis); and brother, Ricardo Correa (Marion);

Visitation is from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at New Vision Christian Church. 2102 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Professional Services provided by Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
