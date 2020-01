Brenda Howard

CLINTON — Ms. Brenda G. Howard, 51, of 203 Dogwood Circle, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Kenansville Health & Rehab Center, Kenansville, N.C.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Worley Funeral Home Chapel.

The visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.