TURKEY — Mrs. Brenda L. Sloan, 60, of 612 Needmore Road, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Goldsboro, NC.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, with the Rev. Tommy Jones officiating.

The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

The visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, from 5-6 p.m. with the family present at Worley Funeral Home, Inc.

Mrs. Sloan is survived by her husband, Gary Sloan of Turkey; parents, Idell Christine and Franklin Faison of Turkey; daughter, Mariah E. Sloan of the home; sisters, Teresa Williams of Clinton and Regina Corbett of Rockingham, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.