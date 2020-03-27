CLINTON — Mrs. Brenda Lee Jordan, 75, of 131 Beulah Road, passed away Friday, March 27, at UNC Healthcare, in Chapel Hill.

A private graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29, with the Rev. Clay Carter and the Rev. Jeffrey Barber officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of her son at, 221 Beulah Road, Clinton.

Brenda, born in 1944 in Harnett County, was the daughter of the late Newton Barefoot and Iola Parson Barefoot. She was the secretary for Jordan Welding Service, a homemaker and a member of Rowan Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, James Newton Barefoot.

Survivors include son, David Bennett; grandson, John Wesley Bennett (Kara); and great grandsons, Frank Thomas Bennett and Joey Calhoun Bennett.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rowan Baptist Church, 701 Rowan Road, Clinton, NC 28328. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton.