CLINTON — Mrs. Brenda Pearson, 72, of 208 West Still St., Clinton, passed on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home.

The graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 25, at Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton, with Dr. Eddie Robinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family have requested to please make donations to Worley Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com