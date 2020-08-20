SNEADS FERRY — Brenda Ray Millspaugh, 52, of Sneads Ferry, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg.

Surviving are her husband, Frank O. Millspaugh; her daughter, Leslie Millspaugh, both of the home; a brother, Sonny G.W. Ray of Lillington; and four sisters, Marilyn Lockamy of Dunn, Margie Ray of Lillington, Wanda Hales and Barbara Melvin, both of Roseboro.

Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.

Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge is assisting the family with arrangements.