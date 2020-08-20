1/
Brenda Ray Millspaugh
SNEADS FERRY — Brenda Ray Millspaugh, 52, of Sneads Ferry, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg.

Surviving are her husband, Frank O. Millspaugh; her daughter, Leslie Millspaugh, both of the home; a brother, Sonny G.W. Ray of Lillington; and four sisters, Marilyn Lockamy of Dunn, Margie Ray of Lillington, Wanda Hales and Barbara Melvin, both of Roseboro.

Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.

Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
AUG
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
