Brenda Spell Dunn, 57, of 120 Southwood Drive, Clinton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton. Burial will be held privately.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Dunn/Spell Family.