Brenda Spell

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Brenda Surcey Spell, 68, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare Hospital in Raleigh.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.

She was born in Johnston County to the late Joseph and Clara Dunn Surcey.

Brenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She life revolved around her family, she loved them dearly. She was also a wonderful caregiver, always putting others needs before her own.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, H. Gibson Spell; son, Ashley Spell and wife, Christie; brothers, J.E. Surcey and Rastus "Eugene" Surcey and wife, Opal; sister, Sarah Lou Evans; and grandchildren, Nathan, Taylor Shea and Abagail.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House, 506 Alexander Ave., Durham, N.C. 27705.

Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro.