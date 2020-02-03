Brenda Surcey Spell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Surcey Spell.
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brenda Spell

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Brenda Surcey Spell, 68, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare Hospital in Raleigh.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.

She was born in Johnston County to the late Joseph and Clara Dunn Surcey.

Brenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She life revolved around her family, she loved them dearly. She was also a wonderful caregiver, always putting others needs before her own.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, H. Gibson Spell; son, Ashley Spell and wife, Christie; brothers, J.E. Surcey and Rastus "Eugene" Surcey and wife, Opal; sister, Sarah Lou Evans; and grandchildren, Nathan, Taylor Shea and Abagail.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House, 506 Alexander Ave., Durham, N.C. 27705.

Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.