Brenda Warren

Brenda Sutton Warren was born to Granger and Mildred Sutton on March 20, 1950. Surrounded by her loving family, she died on Monday, June 10, 2019, after a vigilant battle with cancer.

Brenda is survived by Rupert Gerald Warren, her loving husband of 47 years. Their two sons are: Brandon Lee Warren, and his wife, Mandy, of Clinton, and Bartley Kyle Warren, and his wife, Amy, of Newton Grove. "Nana" leaves many wonderful memories with her five grandchildren: Cullen Blake Warren, Brady Sutton Warren and Caroline Estelle Warren, of Clinton, and Granger Kyle Warren and Emerson Claire Warren, of Newton Grove.

Brenda is survived by her sister, Peggy Sutton Brewer, of Faison. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Lambert Morris Sutton.

Brenda loved to learn, to teach and to serve. After graduating at the top of her class at Hobbton High School, Brenda attended Campbell University, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education. She also earned Master's degrees in Early Childhood and Education Administration. Brenda taught kindergarten for 20 years, before serving as Assistant Principal and Principal, in the Sampson County Schools. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Honor Society.

After retiring, Brenda served for 10 years as Executive Director of the Sampson Regional Hospital Foundation. Under her leadership, she led the efforts to expand the Emergency Room and raised money for the construction of the Wellness Center, the Outpatient Diagnostic Center and the Cancer Center.

Brenda was a member of Newton Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as church pianist, Sunday School teacher, recording secretary and active member of United Methodist Women. If the doors were open, she was there!

Brenda loved life, dancing and good clean fun. She had a compassionate soul that reached out to everyone in need. She was a fabulous cook, amazing mother and Nana and was well known for her event planning skills.

Since she was a teenager, Brenda's goal was to make life better for everyone around her. To summarize her life, one must read Proverbs 31. Unselfishly and positively, she affected the lives of multitudes and will be sorely missed by all.

Visitation will be at Newton Grove United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 15, from 1-3:30 p.m., followed by the funeral service. Burial will be after the service at the family farm, located at 543 Blake Road.

The family requests memorials be made to the church, to help provide a video/sound system in the church's Fellowship Hall. Donations should be sent to P.O. Box 471, Newton Grove, N.C. 28366.