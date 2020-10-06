Byron Ammie Faircloth

FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. Byron Ammie Faircloth, 65, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service was held at 2 pm Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 5064 Macedonia Church Road, Fayetteville, officiating will be Rev. Alan West. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home in Stedman.

Byron worked for Cashwell Appliance for over 40 years. Byron was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend to all who met him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne M. Faircloth.

He is survived by his loving wife, whom he has been with for 32 years, Paula Faircloth of the home; mother, Ruby Horne Cashwell and husband, Robert of Autryville; daughter, Tracy Chavis of Fayetteville; step-daughter, Jessica Brewer and husband, David of Dunn; step-son, Tim Beach of Ohio; four grandsons, Justin Chavis and Dustin Chavis both of Fayetteville, Devon and Seth Beach both of Roseboro; three granddaughters, Makayla Beach, Seryna and Emily Brewer all of Dunn; six step-sisters, Cassandra, Kathleen, Carolyn, Roberta, Diane, Donna; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

