Byron Ammie Faircloth
Byron Ammie Faircloth

FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. Byron Ammie Faircloth, 65, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service was held at 2 pm Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 5064 Macedonia Church Road, Fayetteville, officiating will be Rev. Alan West. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home in Stedman.

Byron worked for Cashwell Appliance for over 40 years. Byron was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend to all who met him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne M. Faircloth.

He is survived by his loving wife, whom he has been with for 32 years, Paula Faircloth of the home; mother, Ruby Horne Cashwell and husband, Robert of Autryville; daughter, Tracy Chavis of Fayetteville; step-daughter, Jessica Brewer and husband, David of Dunn; step-son, Tim Beach of Ohio; four grandsons, Justin Chavis and Dustin Chavis both of Fayetteville, Devon and Seth Beach both of Roseboro; three granddaughters, Makayla Beach, Seryna and Emily Brewer all of Dunn; six step-sisters, Cassandra, Kathleen, Carolyn, Roberta, Diane, Donna; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
October 5, 2020
I went to work with Bryon in or around 1984. I was 21 yrs old. It changed the trajectory of my life. He taught me much about work but more about life. If we could all treat each other like Byron treated everyone the country/world would be a better place. Rest In Peace my good Friend.
Mike Stephenson
Friend
October 5, 2020
Byron was a great loving nephew. Loved him so much.
Aunt Bessie Faircloth Autry
Family
October 5, 2020
I went to school at CapeFear H.S. with him we were very good friends, I moved away after school to Fla.but every time I came home I would go by and see him at Cashwells, Byrum really new his parts and stuff, he was very knowledgeable. he was a very yery good friend will miss him very much. Love and Prayers to the Family
Horace Canady
Classmate
October 4, 2020
I knewByron from Caswells when he worked at store in Fayetteville then moved to new place in Vander. He was good man who would go out of his way to find what you needed. Last was hin few years ago when i needed parts for a stove and drove 2 hrs to get them. When i worked at Evans hardware he would stop in for a bottle of coke cola and pack of nabs and we would talk or see him at the gas station. He was a great guy....so sorry he is gone. Vander has lost another good Man.
Mike Chase
Family
