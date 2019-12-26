NEWTON GROVE — Cameron Neil Thornton, 18, of Newton Grove passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Cameron's funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.

Cameron's survivors include his parents, Timothy Neil and Kelly Thornton of Newton Grove; a brother, Skylar Thornton of Clinton; his sister, Maggie Thornton of the home; paternal grandfather, James Thornton of Newton Grove; maternal grandmother, Shirley Holstein and husband Larry of Newton Grove; and his maternal grandfather, Thomas Dale of Goldsboro.

Cameron was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Claudia "Sam" Thornton.

Memorials may be made to West & Dunn Funeral Home at 208 West Main Street, Benson NC 27504 to help defray funeral expense.

