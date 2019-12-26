Cameron Neil Thornton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cameron Neil Thornton.
Service Information
West and Dunn Funeral Home
208 West Main St.
Benson, NC
27504
(919)-894-3123
Obituary
Send Flowers

NEWTON GROVE — Cameron Neil Thornton, 18, of Newton Grove passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Cameron's funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.

Cameron's survivors include his parents, Timothy Neil and Kelly Thornton of Newton Grove; a brother, Skylar Thornton of Clinton; his sister, Maggie Thornton of the home; paternal grandfather, James Thornton of Newton Grove; maternal grandmother, Shirley Holstein and husband Larry of Newton Grove; and his maternal grandfather, Thomas Dale of Goldsboro.

Cameron was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Claudia "Sam" Thornton.

Memorials may be made to West & Dunn Funeral Home at 208 West Main Street, Benson NC 27504 to help defray funeral expense.

Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Benson, North Carolina.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.