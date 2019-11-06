Careen McDonald

CLINTON — Mrs. Careen Shackleford McDonald, 69, of 304-A Lisbon Square Apts., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, N.C.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall,Clinton, NC with Brother Mike Powers officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Worley Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.