Careen Shackleford McDonald

Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Obituary
Careen McDonald

CLINTON — Mrs. Careen Shackleford McDonald, 69, of 304-A Lisbon Square Apts., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, N.C.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall,Clinton, NC with Brother Mike Powers officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Worley Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
