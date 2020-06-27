Carl Cleveland Jones

CLINTON— Carl Cleveland Jones, 94, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, at Kitty Askins of Goldsboro. He was born November 12, 1925 in Wayne County.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Francis and Betty Carmack Jones, sisters, Doris Honrine, Lenora King and Melvene Jones.

Carl, a kind, loving and gentle man, leaves behind; his wife of 65 years, Wilma Wise Jones; sons, Eric (Sheron), Timmy (Melody), Terry (Brenda), all of Clinton and Kevin (Jennifer) of Durham; Carl was the proud grandfather of granddaughters, Erica Beasley, Amanda Raynor and Kelly Jones; two grandsons, Aaron Jones and Matthew Jones; and two great grandsons, Jackson and Brooks Beasley.

Carl is a veteran of World War II, where he served with the Army in the 158th Infantry, in the Pacific Ocean Theater. He retired from the D.O.T. where he was a heavy equipment operator. He loved his family and friends, his garden, his banjo, and bluegrass music. He was a member of St. Matthews Church of Keener. Carl will be remembered as a man of great kindness and patience; one who was always pleasant to be around. He will be deeply missed, always remembered and always loved. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Hadley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Rev. Stanley King and Rev. Ken White officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. A Viewing will be held from 12 to 5 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.