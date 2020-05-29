Carl Matthews ROSEBORO — Carl Glen Matthews, 79, of 364 Naylor School Road, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Harnett Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Roseboro with Pastor Tom Wagner officiating. Carl, born in 1940 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Obdiah "O.B." Matthews and Ida Naylor Matthews. He was an electrician with the meat packing industry and a member of Baptist Chapel Church. Carl was a Veteran of the US Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Matthews. Survivors include: daughter, Pella Matthews Thigpen and husband Timothy; grandchildren, Summer Thigpen, Madison Thigpen, and Logan Thigpen; sisters, Tempie Matthews, Helena M. Bannister and husband Jim, Annette Parker and husband A.B. and Julean Self and husband Ray; and four step-children. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumplerhoneycutt.com. Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 29 to May 30, 2020.