Carl Richard Ward

ROSE HILL —Mr. Carl Richard Ward, 65, of 560 Bill Town Rd., (Delway Community) died, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.n.Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hayes Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Ward-Robinson Cemetery.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland. www.carterfh.com