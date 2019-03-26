Obituary
Carles Hunt

Carles Hunt, 77, of Pleasant Garden, departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Holly Grove Holiness Church in Clinton, with burial to follow at the Hunt family cemetery also in Clinton.

Carles was a loving husband and father. He attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Greensboro. He retired from ABF Freight after 30 years of service. Carles had a love of golf and traveling and always enjoyed being around the water.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Hunt; grandson, Logan; and brothers, Jackie and Glenn Hunt.

Carles leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Sandra J. Hunt of the home; children, Stacy, Angel, C. J., Heather, Heidi, and Nicole Hunt; grandchildren, Kasie Hunt-McLaughlin and Noah Hunt; great-grandchildren, Alissa, Brandon, Micah, Malachi, Matthew, Makayla, and Baylee; brothers, Douglas and Tony Hunt; sister, Annie Wright; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro and again at the church prior to the service from 1-1:45 p.m.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
