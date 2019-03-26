Carles Hunt, 77, of Pleasant Garden, departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Holly Grove Holiness Church in Clinton, with burial to follow at the Hunt family cemetery also in Clinton.

Carles was a loving husband and father. He attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Greensboro. He retired from ABF Freight after 30 years of service. Carles had a love of golf and traveling and always enjoyed being around the water.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Hunt; grandson, Logan; and brothers, Jackie and Glenn Hunt.

Carles leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Sandra J. Hunt of the home; children, Stacy, Angel, C. J., Heather, Heidi, and Nicole Hunt; grandchildren, Kasie Hunt-McLaughlin and Noah Hunt; great-grandchildren, Alissa, Brandon, Micah, Malachi, Matthew, Makayla, and Baylee; brothers, Douglas and Tony Hunt; sister, Annie Wright; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro and again at the church prior to the service from 1-1:45 p.m.