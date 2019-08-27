Carlos Rivera

CLINTON — Carlos Gonzalez Rivera, 19, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton.

Funeral service for Carlos will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Sampson County Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. An inurnment will be held at a later date and time.

Visitation will held one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the Sampson County Exposition Center, Clinton.

