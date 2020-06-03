Carol Ann Bowers Clinton — Carol Ann Bowers, 84, of 2205 Boykin Bridge Rd., passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 4, at Grace United Methodist Church, with Rev. Tony Calhoun officiating. Interment will be in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home. Carol, born in Kinston in 1935, was the daughter of the late David Vincent Broadway and Annie Lee Rhodes Broadway. She worked with the Agriculture Extension in Kinston and later with Carolina Power and Light in Clinton. Carol was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Survivors include; her husband of 62 years, Charles Ethan Bowers; daughters, Vicki Carol Bowers of Clinton and Donna Rose Bowers Odum and her husband Craig of Clinton; grandchildren, Meredith Hope Odum, Matthew Craig Odum, and Mackenzie Faith Odum; and great grandchildren, Briana Jade Melvin and Brayden Josiah Melvin. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 800 Smith Street, Clinton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.