Carol Brewington

CLINTON — Carol Ludell Brewington, 75, of 40 Eagle Road, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at New Hanover Hospital.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1165 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Chris Webb officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden.

The family will receive friends at the church just before the funeral from 1-3 p.m. and at other times at the home of her son, Alex, at 275 Martin Road, Godwin, N.C.

Carol, born in 1944 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Oliver Green Simmons and Ada Bell Freeman Simmons. She retired with the NC State Commission of Indian Affairs and was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, James Anthony "Andy" Brewington.

Survivors include: son, James Alex Brewington and wife Juanita; daughter, Carol Gene Brewington and husband Dean; daughter-in-law, Laura Brewington; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Delores Simmons, Sarah Davis, Glenda Foss and Janice Odom.

