Carol Fann

MOORESVILLE — Carol Jean Fortner Fann, 78, formerly of Kure Beach, NC, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Serenity House, Mooresville.

Born Aug. 27, 1940, in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late David and Charlotte Helman Fortner. Mrs. Fann was a loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Bailey, Jr. and brother, Don Fortner.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Clute Fann; children, Judy Fann (Ronnie), Cindy McKenzie (Kevin Metz), Jeff Fann (Dora), Jenni Payne (Tom) and Shawn Fann (Emily); brothers, David Fortner, Jr. (Darcy), Bobby Fortner (Jamie) and Jerry Fortner (Linda); sister-in-law, Donna Fortner; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, Mooresville, with Chaplain Stephen Vance officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Grandview Memorial Park, Clinton, N.C., with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Serenity House, 110 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, N.C. 28117 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, N.C. 28625.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Fann. Condolences may be made to the Fann family at www.cavin-cook.com.