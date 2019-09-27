Carol Jordan

CLINTON — Carol Marshall Jordan, 88, of 209 Tomahawk Trail, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Wesley Pines Retirement Center in Lumberton.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Clinton, N.C., with the Rev. T.R. Miller officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in the Riverside Cemetery in Smithfield, N.C. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Carol, born in 1931 in Missouri, was the daughter of the late Earnest Joseph Ludden and Ethel Ona Douglas Ludden Marshall. She was a school teacher and a member of the First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marvin Jordan, Jr. and brother, Leigh Thomas Ludden.

Survivors include: daughter, Linda Jordan Price (Robert) of Lumberton; sons, Charles Marvin Jordan, III of San Antonio, Texas, and William "Bill" Douglas Jordan of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; grandchildren, Sarah Catherine Price of Durham, David Ernest Price of Durham, Jadyn Bailey Ashworth of Austin, Texas, and Eugene Matthew Jordan of Fort Collins, Colo.; great grandchildren, William Benjamin McLaughlin and Nemo Pena; and siblings, Joyce Marshall Steed of Chilton, Texas, Edward D. Marshall of Fort Worth, Texas, and Matthew John Ludden of Bellevue, Wash.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 208 Johnson St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.