SALEMBURG — Mrs. Carol Treadwell, 74, of 208 Laurel Wood Road, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Garland Community Cemetery.

A public viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 19, Carter Funeral Home in Garland.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.