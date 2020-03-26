CLINTON — Mrs. Carole Guinn Robinson, 79, of 209 Fountain Drive, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with her loving husband of 60 years, Bobby Gene Robinson, by her side.

Mrs. Robinson was born on Sept. 30, 1940 in Sampson County to the late Millard Lee and Myrtle Daughtry Guinn. She graduated from Clinton High School and Woman's College (now UNC-G), Greensboro. She was very active in the PTA, holding several offices and served on the first organized PTA Council for the Clinton City Schools. She served on the CHS Boosters Club and was also on the first CHS Band Boosters Board. She was a former member of the Jr. Woman's Club and Clinton-Sampson County Rotary Club. While a member of the Sampson Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association, she was the recipient of the ABWA Woman of the Year Award. An active member of First Baptist church, Mrs. Robinson served on the Finance Committee and loved being a part of her Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Robinson started Temporary Connections, Inc. in 1982, the first company of its type, to provide staffing services to area businesses. Mrs. Robinson joined the Chamber of Commerce in 1983 where she served as an Ambassador, as well as a participant on the Annual Celebration Committee for many years. In 1991, Robinson received the Chamber's Entrepreneurial Success Award along with her then business partner, Doris Gore. In 1995, ESC of NC presented the Job Service Employer Award to the company; and in 2005, ESC of NC presented the ESC Employer Award to the company for outstanding contribution to the economy of the State of North Carolina. She was appointed to the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees in 1995 where she dedicated 20 years of her time and energy. She served as Co-Chairman in 2012-13. She also served as the liaison with the SCC Foundation from 2007 to 2015. She was a true southern lady, who was beautiful inside and out and a pillar in the community. She was adored by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Gene "Bobby" Robinson of the home; daughter, Donna Robinson Williams (Craig) of Smithfield; Terri Robinson Bednarz (John) of Raleigh; and Kristie Robinson Sappenfield of Charlotte. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Robinson Williams (Megan) Clayton; Luke Williams of Austin, Texas; Natalie Holdstock of Raleigh; and Trip and Baldwin Sappenfield of Charlotte; In addition, Mrs. Robinson fell in love with her new great-granddaughter, Davis Belle Williams. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Guinn Melson of Clinton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister, Wilma Guinn Brown and brother, Larry Guinn.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns and regulations governed by the State, the family will have a private Graveside Service on Friday, March 27, at Clinton Cemetery with Dr. Ray Ammons and Rev. E.C. Mattocks officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Mrs. Robinson at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Sampson Community College Foundation, PO Box 318, Clinton, NC 28329. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com. Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Robinson family.