Carolyn A. New

NEWTON GROVE — Ms. Carolyn A. New, 72, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro.

Ms. New's funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton Grove. Father Joe Dionne will be officiating the funeral service. A rosary service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at the West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel in Newton Grove.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home until 8 p.m. following the Rosary. Ms. New will be laid to rest in the Clinton City Cemetery in Clinton.

Ms. New's survivors include her daughter, Ann Marie Hall and husband Eric of Autryville, son; Christopher New of Newton Grove, granddaughter; Olivia Hall and brother, Earl Adams and wife Gin of Durham.

Ms. New was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Adams; and her husband, Woodrow "Gus" New.

