Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn Beale SUMTER, SC — Mrs. Carolyn Beale, 73, of Sumter, SC, formerly of Sampson County, NC, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Prisma Health Hospital, Sumter, SC. The arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store