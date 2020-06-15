Carolyn Hall

Carolyn Joyce Lee Hall, 78, passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 7, 1941 to parents, James Lloyd Lee and Inez Wilson Lee, in Erwin, NC.

Joyce grew up in First Baptist Church in Erwin. She was driven by faith and cared so much about everyone. Joyce graduated from Erwin High School in 1959. She loved her high school and wrote the Alma Mater song "The Halls of Old Erwin." After graduation from Erwin High School, Joyce attended Hardbarger School of Business.

Joyce worked for 20 years at Central Carolina Bank in Erwin where she met so many people and established numerous friendships. After her many years of service in banking, Joyce worked with the North Carolina Department of Corrections in Programs section and Legal services for five years.

Joyce enjoyed volunteering at church and in the community and loved working with her flowers and plants. Her greatest desire was to see others smile and her willingness to help was her true gift in life. Joyce made a positive impact on so many young people's lives throughout her service to others. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Inez Lee.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Hall of the home; sons, Kenneth Vaden Franklin, III and wife Alicia of Portland, Ore., Michael Edward Hall and wife Andrea of Erwin, Christopher Scott Hall and wife Jonna of Raleigh; sister, Wanda Louise Manning of Erwin, NC; brother, James Edwin "Eddie" Lee and wife Diana of Chester, Va.; grandchildren, Gareth Franklin, Anna Hall and Carson Hall; niece,s Tina Maynard and Karen Welch.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at First Baptist Church of Erwin with Pastor Thomas Greene officiating. The church will be open at 10 a.m. for friends and family to pay respects.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Association, 3725 National Drive, Raleigh, N.C. 27612 or to First Baptist Church of Erwin, 300 South 12th St., Erwin, N.C. 28339.

In accordance with current NC COVID-19 Guidelines, a public viewing will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.