ROSEBORO — Mrs. Carolyn Kersey Shipp Dudley, 72, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the chapel at Royal-Hall Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Mrs. Carolyn was born on Feb. 11, 1947 in New Hanover County to the late Burnes Lee and Rosie Cashwell Dudley. She raised small bred dogs and sold many Pomeranians, Maltese and Datsuns. She was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church and loved her church family and friends. She adored her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her husband, Frank Dudley of the home; son, John D. "Junior" Shipp of the home; sister, Alice Kersey Ezzell and husband, Glenn of Autryville; and two brothers, Billy Kersey and wife, Shelly of Clinton; Ricky Kersey and wife, Donna of Oak Island; and one niece, Ashley Kersey, also of Oak Island.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home; and other times at her home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

