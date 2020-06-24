Carolyn M. Cox

CLINTON — Mrs. Carolyn Moore Cox, 76, of 1880 H. B. Lewis Road, Clinton, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville.

The graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton, with Rev. Leonard Henry officiating.

A Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton. (Masks must be worn to enter facility)

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com