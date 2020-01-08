Carolyn Hersey

WILMINGTON — Ms. Carolyn Sue Sessoms Hersey, 71, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Byran Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:50 p.m. prior to the service.

Ms. Hersey was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Alton Wade and Sybil Marshburn Sessoms.

She is survived by a son, Jay Loring Hersey of Jupiter, Fla., and two brothers, Frank Sessoms of Hampstead and Ray Sessoms of Georgia.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.