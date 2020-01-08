Carolyn Sue Sessoms Hersey

Carolyn Hersey

WILMINGTON — Ms. Carolyn Sue Sessoms Hersey, 71, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Byran Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:50 p.m. prior to the service.

Ms. Hersey was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Alton Wade and Sybil Marshburn Sessoms.

She is survived by a son, Jay Loring Hersey of Jupiter, Fla., and two brothers, Frank Sessoms of Hampstead and Ray Sessoms of Georgia.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
