1/
Carolyn Tyndall McClellan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn Tyndall McClellan

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Carolyn Tyndall McClellan, 76, of Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Wake Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Tyndall Family Cemetery, Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg with the Rev. David Williams officiating. There will be a walk-through-viewing from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Mrs. McClellan was born on March 19, 1944 in Sampson County to the late Ollen Alton Tyndall and Ella Mae Holland Tyndall. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and was retired from Southeastern Hospital Supply in Fayetteville and Dr. John Surrant Dermatology in Clinton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Steven McClellan; children, Ginger Worley Alphin and husband, Johnnie, Jeffery Dixon Worley and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Ashley Williams Bullard (Brandon), Madeline Worley Murphy (Dalton), Bryson Dixon Worley (Camillia); great grandchildren, Addison Bullard, Asher Murphy and Liam Bullard; a sister, Maedean Tyndall Honeycutt and husband, Tony and a brother, David Tyndall and wife, Cornelia.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Tyndall Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 23, 2020
A life well lived is one of shared kindness to family and friends as well as strangers. Carolyn's heart of gold certainly embodies this. She will be missed by many, but leaves behind a legacy of love. To Steve who always referred to her as his beautiful bride, and her children and grands the empty chair will be replaced and held dear in their hearts in the treasured memories she is leaving behind. Prayers and hugs for comfort.
Tammie Minacapelli
Friend
October 22, 2020
A Beautiful lady. Prayers for the family may God give you peace.
Annette Parrish and Family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved