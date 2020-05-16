Catherine Dodson Floyd
Catherine Dodson Floyd CLINTON — Catherine Dodson Floyd, 81, of 180 Southwood Drive, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Hampton Faircloth officiating. Catherine, born in 1938 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late William Edward Dodson and Edna Potter Dodson. She was a retired seamstress and a member of Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Thurman Floyd; siblings, Billy Ray, George "Jake", John Dobson, Helen Cannady and Peggy Jean Cashwell . Survivors include; daughter, Gail Floyd; grandchildren, Michael Wayne Floyd (Jenny) and William Bradley Floyd (Heather); great grandchildren, Hailey Floyd and Cade Floyd; brother, William Dodson; sister, Faye Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
