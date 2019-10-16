Catina Gardner

DUNN — Mrs. Catina Jackson Gardner, 46, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. Tina was born Oct. 8, 1973 in Cumberland County, the daughter of Willie and Brenda Jackson.

Tina was a graduate of South View High School. She attended Newberry College in South Carolina and East Carolina University. She earned a degree in Occupational Therapy and worked at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte and for the Union County School System.

Faith and family were her top priorities. Tina was a very active member of her church, The First Baptist Church of Mt. Holly. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her children.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, 1508 Charles Raper Jonas Hwy., Mount Holly, NC with the Rev. David Trambell officiating.

Tina was preceded in death by husband, Phillip Scott Gardner.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her son, Jackson Scott Gardner of Dunn; daughter, Avery Macclain Gardner of Dunn; sister, Jessica Jackson Tyndall and husband Braston of Clinton; niece, Payton Tyndall; mother-in-law, Emily Canady Moose of Charleston, South Carolina; father-in-law, Phil Gardner of Wadesboro; and grandmother, Willow Belle Canady of Charleston, South Carolina; and many other family members and friends.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Cornerstone Nursing and Rehab in Dunn for their love, care and devotion.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Brain Injury Association of North Carolina, P.O. Box 97984 Raleigh, N.C. 27624.

Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.