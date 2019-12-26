Cecil Matthew Gregory, 90, passed away Sunday at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. He is the son of the late Fred and Lilly Langston Gregory, and was married to the late Marie Gregory. Mr. Gregory was a United States Army veteran, and a self employed carpenter.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, in the chapel of Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home.

Mr. Gregory is survived by a son, Phillip Gregory; wife, Terry of Mt. Olive; sisters, Katie Benton of Raleigh and Mary Willis of Virginia; a nephew, Butch Gregory of Newton Grove; and special friends, Michael and Marcie Hof of Goldsboro.

Mr. Gregory was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Lee Gregory.

Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gregory family and online condolences may be sent to www.shumate-faulk.com.