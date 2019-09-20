Chadwick "Chad" Bass

CLINTON — Mr. Chadwick Mack "Chad" Bass, 46, of 6227 Keener Road, passed away at home Friday morning, Sept. 20, 2019 with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23,at Keener United Methodist Church with the Rev. Milton Little and the Rev. Leanne Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Born on Aug. 26, 1973 in Sampson County, Chad is the son of Elizabeth "Lib" Thornton Bass and the late Mack Deleon Bass. He was a farmer all his life and enjoyed nothing more than being on his combine. He was a kind-hearted, soft-spoken man, who didn't know a stranger and would help anyone in need. He had many friends and a loving family who will all miss him dearly.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his wife of nearly 21 years, Teresa Dawn Bass of the home; his mom, Lib Bass; and his two sisters, Lynn Joyner and friend, C.O. Bradshaw, and Linda Gail Bass and husband, Steve, all of Clinton. He also had several nieces and nephews: April Horne Hartman, Meredith Horne Allen, Amanda Bass Warren, Sharon Bass Lane, Deleon Bass, Ed Bass and Courtney Joyner; and numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his father, Mack, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Horne and brother-in-law, Earl Joyner; niece, Phyllis Bass and great-nephew, Mackinley Hardison; and his mother and father in law, E.H. Crumpler and Ernestine Crumpler.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening, Sept. 22, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home; and other times at his mother's home, at 6245 Keener Road, Clinton.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of 3HC Hospice for their compassion and care shown to Chad during these last few weeks.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Bass family.