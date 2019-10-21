Charlene Johnson

Charlene Johnson

CLINTON — Ms. Charlene Johnson, 57, of 120 Southwood Drive, formerly of Garland, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

The funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Garland First Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Lois Hackett. Burial will follow in the Garland Community Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Phyllis J. Alston of Garland; two sisters, Lisa Alston, Fayetteville and Tracy Alston, Garland; and one brother, Ryan Alston of Garland.

The viewing was held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, Inc. in Garland.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
