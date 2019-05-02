CLINTON — Charlene Kay Goodman Black, 61, of 616 College St., passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Plain View PFW Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chubby Reiber officiating.

Charlene was born on Aug. 27, 1957 in Sampson County to the late Luther and Peggy Hargrove Goodman. She was a beautician at the House of Styles Beauty Shop in Clinton for many years and loved her clients and coworkers. She loved spending time at the beach and lately, that's where you could find her, along with her beloved dogs, who were dear to her heart.

She leaves behind a daughter, Britni Nicole Minnich and husband, Jason Terry; a son, Aaron Minnich and wife, Brooke; three grandchildren: Brody and Lincoln Terry and Weston Minnich; and a brother, Gray Goodman, all of Clinton.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday afternoon prior to the service, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests no flowers, however, memorials may be made to the Paw Project of Benson by mail: PO Box 883, Benson, NC 27504, or online at www.pawproject.com. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

